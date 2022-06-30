BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council Tuesday passed a resolution providing for the Brick Township Police Department to partner with Bright Harbor Healthcare in a mental health outreach program.

The On P.O.I.N.T Program [Proactive Outreach in Needs and Treatment] provides mental health care from on-site social workers to the residents of Ocean County. They have now joined with with first responders in Brick to be an initial point of contact.

When Brick police are engaging with “our most vulnerable population they can now ensure that the community is receiving the care they need and deserve,” said Councilwoman Andrea Zapcic

“The role of the police officer includes referring at-risk people and their families for intervention,” Ms. Zapcic said.

By adopting this program Brick police officers are “joining forces with Stafford Township, Lacey Township, and other townships in the county,” said Sgt. Jim Kelly. He said he believes the resolution “acknowledges recent calls to change for how police work is done.”

