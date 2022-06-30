BELMAR— Last Thursday, a number of residents brought concerns to the Belmar Board of Education regarding an upcoming curriculum change in sex education.

Jackie Dahrouge, of Lake Como, expressed her disagreement with the new state-mandated sex-education curriculum, and cited the “learning expectations” in documents from the New Jersey Department of Education.

According to the state, educators are expected to “explain the relationship between sexual intercourse and human reproduction,” to students in grades three to five. Additionally, educators are expected to teach students about puberty, as well as the role of “hormones… romantic and sexual feelings, masturbation, mood swings and time of puberty onset.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Romantic and sexual feelings, along with masturbation, does not belong spoken about in public school, period,” Ms. Dahrouge said. “This is the parents’ job, not the school’s job.

Superintendent Jimmy Alvarez responded to Ms. Dahrouge’s concerns, assuring her and the audience that the curriculum will be “under [their] control.”

“Those standards we have to cover, but how we meet those standards are under our control,” he said. “The materials we use, the lessons we use are under our control, and we’ll be sure to share not only the curriculum but also some sample materials so people have a sense.”

Board President Cherie Adams also reminded the public that in certain situations, parents will have the opportunity to opt their child out.

Another member of the public, Lauren Albrecht of Wall Township, approached the board regarding recent controversy surrounding school board member Antoinette Raucci Aumack.

Two weeks ago, a screenshotted Facebook comment written by Ms. Aumack was reported on by TapInto Belmar/Lake Como.

The comment, which has since been deleted from Facebook, read: “God loves everyone but he doesn’t love the sin. If you are a Christian then you believe in the Bible. If you believe in the Bible then you believe that the Bible is true. If you believe that the Bible is true and it says that homosexuality is a sin then you cannot call it Christian. That being said I do love everyone and I show my Christian love but I still recognize that homosexuality is a sin.”

Ms. Albrecht, who identified herself as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, expressed concerns on how Belmar students will be affected by Ms. Aumack’s comment.

“When kids hear that something they can’t choose or decide is a sin, and that they’re going to go to hell for it… I really question what kind of impact that has on them,” Ms. Albrecht said. “My concern is not with anybody’s religious views. My concern is the inability of a school board member to serve all students and families equally.

“It’s my sincere hope that this board will make vocal its support for LGBTQ families in Belmar, and it’s my sincere hope that Ms. Aumack will… reconsider her ability to serve all families, and thus resign if she doesn’t feel like she can set aside her religious beliefs.”

Ms. Aumack responded, saying that someone presented “a lie” to TapInto Belmar/Lake Como, and she denied writing the “post.” In the exchange, it was unclear whether either party was referring to the Facebook comment or the initial post.

In a phone interview with The Coast Star two weeks ago, Ms. Aumack confirmed having written the comment, and that she “had to stand up for [her] faith,” when someone on Facebook called a pride parade a “Christian event.”

A heated back and forth between Ms. Aumack, Ms. Albrecht and other spectators took place, only to be squashed by Board President Cherie Adams.

“Please refrain from antagonistic comments towards each other,” Ms. Adams said. “We’re here to do board business. We’re allowing you to make your comments. Please be respectful of others.”

The meeting was adjourned soon afterwards.

No official action was taken by the board regarding sexual education curriculums, or Ms. Aumack’s position as a board member.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.