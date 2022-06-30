WALL TOWNSHIP — This year’s IGA Nephropathy Foundation 5K run and two-mile walk at the Wall Municipal Complex raised more than $20 thousand to benefit families suffering from the disease.

Despite the overcast and rainy weather on June 12, more than 200 participants came to show their support for Wall Township-based charity which has grown to be the number one non-profit advocating for IgA Nephropathy [IgAN] patients, an autoimmune disease that attacks the kidneys.

“We can’t thank everyone that came out to support us, even with the horrible weather. We truly appreciate everyone in the community, all our sponsors along their Associates and of course our wonderful team of volunteers,“ said said Lenny Erlanger of IGA Nephropathy Foundation 5K.

“After missing the past two years, due to the pandemic, it was great to see some familiar faces along with some new supporters.”

The 5K run and two-mile walk is the primary fundraiser for the IGA Nephropathy Foundation, a patient-centric organization focused on finding a cure for IgA Nephropathy.

The foundation is focused on funding research, using patient advocacy to empower their patients and building a network of support. The last time they held the run was in 2019, taking a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“Because of the support you have given us over the past 18 years, we now have 12 clinical trials specifically for IgAN and one recently approved drug on the market. This is amazing, when my husband Ed and I started this 18 years ago, we had a vision. To find better treatment options for our son and the patients we serve. And it is happening right now,” said Bonnie Schnieder, Wall resident and Founder of the IGA Nephropathy Foundation.

