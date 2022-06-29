There’s almost nothing more American than celebrating Independence Day with fireworks. Watching them on the beach, maybe with an ice cream in hand, is part of the quintessential Jersey Shore summer experience. Here are the details on where, when and how to view the many fireworks displays taking place this coming weekend.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

ABERDEEN

Location: Cliffwood Beach/Veterans Memorial Park waterfront

The fireworks will go off at 9 p.m.

BELMAR

Location: Taylor Pavilion

The fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. (rain date: July 8)

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

Location: Joe Palaia Park

SATURDAY, JULY 2

BARNEGAT

Location: Barnegat High School

Fireworks start at dusk. Rain date is July 9.

HAZLET

Location: Veterans Park

Fireworks will go off at 8:30 p.m. There will be food trucks in the park and extra parking available at the Swim Club parking lot. Rain date is July 3.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Location: Six Flags Great Adventure, lake front

Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. as part of the annual Coca-Cola July 4th Fest celebration at the park.

MANASQUAN

Location: Main Beach

Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. The festivities will kick off with a bike-decorating contest at 5:15 on the Little League field, followed by a bike parade kicking off at the Manasquan Coast Guard station at 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

BRADLEY BEACH

Location: Beachfront

Fireworks start at dusk

FREEHOLD

Location: Freehold raceway

Festivities will last from 6 to 11 p.m.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Location: Six Flags Great Adventure, lake front

Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. as part of the annual Coca-Cola July 4th Fest celebration at the park.

LAVALLETTE

Location: Lavallette Gazebo

Fireworks go off at 8 p.m. Rain date is July 10.

MATAWAN

Location: Lake Lefferts

Rain date is July 8

UNION BEACH

Location: Beachfront

Fireworks will start at dusk.

WALL

Location: Community Park / Wall Municipal Complex

Fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m.

RED BANK

Location: DiPiero home on the Navesink River in Red Bank

The fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m. and will be visible from the Middletown area.

MONDAY, JULY 4

ASBURY PARK

Location: Beach front

The fireworks will go off at dusk.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Location: Six Flags Great Adventure, lake front

Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. as part of the annual Coca-Cola July 4th Fest celebration at the park.

LAKEWOOD

Location: FirstEnergy Park

Fireworks will go off after the BlueClaws game.

LONG BRANCH

Location: Beach front

The fireworks will go off at 9 p.m., as part of the all day Oceanfest event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and features food, craft vendors and more.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Location: Jenkinson’s Boardwalk

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Location: Boardwalk

Fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m.



TUESDAY, JULY 5

LACEY

Location: Lacey Township High School

Live music will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. Rain date is July 6.



FRIDAY, JULY 8

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS

Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor

Fireworks start at 9:45 pm.

LAKEWOOD

Location: FirstEnergy Park

Fireworks will go off after the Blue Claws game

WEEKLY FIREWORKS

POINT PLEASANT BEACH,

JENKINSON’S BOARDWALK

Every Thursday night

Fireworks start at 9 p.m. and are viewable from any spot on the boardwalk.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Every Wednesday

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. and can be enjoyed from any spot on the boardwalk.

BRICK TOWNSHIP

SummerFest at Windward Beach Park

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. on June 30, July 7, 14 and 21 with fireworks after every show.