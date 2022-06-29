There’s almost nothing more American than celebrating Independence Day with fireworks. Watching them on the beach, maybe with an ice cream in hand, is part of the quintessential Jersey Shore summer experience. Here are the details on where, when and how to view the many fireworks displays taking place this coming weekend.
FRIDAY, JULY 1
ABERDEEN
Location: Cliffwood Beach/Veterans Memorial Park waterfront
The fireworks will go off at 9 p.m.
BELMAR
Location: Taylor Pavilion
The fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. (rain date: July 8)
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Location: Joe Palaia Park
SATURDAY, JULY 2
BARNEGAT
Location: Barnegat High School
Fireworks start at dusk. Rain date is July 9.
HAZLET
Location: Veterans Park
Fireworks will go off at 8:30 p.m. There will be food trucks in the park and extra parking available at the Swim Club parking lot. Rain date is July 3.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Location: Six Flags Great Adventure, lake front
Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. as part of the annual Coca-Cola July 4th Fest celebration at the park.
MANASQUAN
Location: Main Beach
Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. The festivities will kick off with a bike-decorating contest at 5:15 on the Little League field, followed by a bike parade kicking off at the Manasquan Coast Guard station at 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
BRADLEY BEACH
Location: Beachfront
Fireworks start at dusk
FREEHOLD
Location: Freehold raceway
Festivities will last from 6 to 11 p.m.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Location: Six Flags Great Adventure, lake front
Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. as part of the annual Coca-Cola July 4th Fest celebration at the park.
LAVALLETTE
Location: Lavallette Gazebo
Fireworks go off at 8 p.m. Rain date is July 10.
MATAWAN
Location: Lake Lefferts
Rain date is July 8
UNION BEACH
Location: Beachfront
Fireworks will start at dusk.
WALL
Location: Community Park / Wall Municipal Complex
Fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m.
RED BANK
Location: DiPiero home on the Navesink River in Red Bank
The fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m. and will be visible from the Middletown area.
MONDAY, JULY 4
ASBURY PARK
Location: Beach front
The fireworks will go off at dusk.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Location: Six Flags Great Adventure, lake front
Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. as part of the annual Coca-Cola July 4th Fest celebration at the park.
LAKEWOOD
Location: FirstEnergy Park
Fireworks will go off after the BlueClaws game.
LONG BRANCH
Location: Beach front
The fireworks will go off at 9 p.m., as part of the all day Oceanfest event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and features food, craft vendors and more.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH
Location: Jenkinson’s Boardwalk
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Location: Boardwalk
Fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
LACEY
Location: Lacey Township High School
Live music will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. Rain date is July 6.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS
Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
Fireworks start at 9:45 pm.
LAKEWOOD
Location: FirstEnergy Park
Fireworks will go off after the Blue Claws game
WEEKLY FIREWORKS
POINT PLEASANT BEACH,
JENKINSON’S BOARDWALK
Every Thursday night
Fireworks start at 9 p.m. and are viewable from any spot on the boardwalk.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Every Wednesday
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. and can be enjoyed from any spot on the boardwalk.
BRICK TOWNSHIP
SummerFest at Windward Beach Park
Concerts begin at 7 p.m. on June 30, July 7, 14 and 21 with fireworks after every show.