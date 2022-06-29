Asbury Park has seemingly endless options when it comes to finding a good bite, a drink with a view or a spot to try something new. Whether you’re interested in finding the freshest fish, a fun spot for some bar bites, a romantic evening out or somewhere you can bring your fur baby, we’ve got you covered. Read on for our top recommendations.

FOR THE BEACH VIEWS

While much of the bar and restaurant scene in Asbury is beachfront or beach adjacent, some spots just can’t be beat for the oceanfront dining experience.

Asbury Oyster Bar: At 1300 Ocean Ave. N., this is a shellfish lovers paradise. With a menu stacked with clams, mussels, oysters and more, there are so many ways to slurp and crunch your favorite mollusks and crustaceans while gazing out the massive windows of Convention Hall at the ocean beyond. (There’s also a menu of gourmet grilled cheese options for those who prefer to stick to land-food).

Stella Marina: This restaurant lives up to its name “star of the sea,” at 800 Ocean Ave. N., featuring rustic, fresh-made pastas, Italian classics like escarole and calamari, pizzas and charcuterie. Stop here to enjoy some of New Jersey’s favorite cuisine with a glass of wine and a sea breeze in your hair.

The Robinson Ale House: Looking for a fresh, Jersey seafood-style spin on bar bites and a cold beer on tap? This spot, at 1200 Ocean Ave. N., is it. Stay inside to watch the game while you nosh or sit outside to watch the waves while you sample craft cocktails with spirits made right down the street at the Asbury Distillery.

FOR THE FOOD & THE DRINK

Nothing goes with good food like good drink and some spots just do it better. Below are our top picks for where to go when you want a carefully crafted meal and the perfect drink to go with it.

Pascal & Sabine: Exquisite French fare, inventive cocktails, curated wine list, brunch – it’s all here. The restaurant aims to provide visitors a break from everyday life, offering tables that create an intimate dining experience with friends. You can depart from the day-to-day with them at 601 Bangs Ave.; just make a reservation online first.

R Bar: For a bite of Cajun food and the joy of ordering a drink called the “Happy Idiot” or “Abnormally Large Child,” check out this spot at 1114 Main St. The Louisiana-inspired menu features large and small plates of seafood, and the venue offers live music. After you eat, head upstairs for more music and cocktails on the roof.

Watermark: On the second floor of 800 Ocean Ave., you can find a sprawling lounge that welcomes you to sit and spend some time. Enjoy a view of the ocean from the low-lying cushioned chairs while you sip seasonal cocktails and nosh on thoughtfully made tapas.

FOR THE FRESH CATCH

There’s nothing that screams “New Jersey summer” more than eating fresh seafood within blocks of the ocean. When it comes to serving up fish in unique, mouth-watering ways, these three never fail:

Bonney Read: At 525 Cookman Ave., you’ll find this chowder-house turned cocktail bar with an extensive menu of locally sourced seafood. While the clam chowder is an absolute go-to, the mussels, fish n’ chips and fresh catch are top notch. It’s also named for an infamous pair of pirates who proved women can do anything men can do.

Iron Whale: At 1200 Ocean Ave. North sits the place to be for inventive seafood and meat presentations that will delight the eyes as well as the taste buds. Enjoy the ocean views in the summer or get cozy around the fire during the winter in this nautical setting.

Langosta Lounge: Located on the boardwalk at 1000 Ocean Ave. N., this spot features live music, a full bar and a funky menu that serves up a mix of sushi, farm-to-table dishes and comfort food like lobster mac n’ cheese. Keep an eye on their calendar for live music by local performers.

FOR THE VIBES

Some nights, you’re just out for a good time – regardless of the setting. These three must-eat spots offer un-fussy food and drink options that speak for themselves:

APYC: A masterpiece by Marilyn Schlossbach, this spot features an inventive Mexican-American-Asian fusion menu, performances of original music from local musicians and a selection of beers reminiscent of the owners surf adventures. Visit them on the boardwalk at 1000 Ocean Ave. N.

Bond Street Bar: Every town needs a good solid pub that feels like it could be your living room and this is it for Asbury. This no-frills spot features good bar food – burgers, grilled cheese, fries and more – and a great beer and cocktail selection. Come for a drink, stay for a good time. Find it at 208 Bond Street.

Pop’s Garage: This sustainable, Mexican eatery at 1000 Ocean Ave N. was inspired by the cuisine of Sayulita, Mexico and the summertime memories made at a little surf shop in Normandy Beach. It’s got a menu full of fresh, flavor-packed food and drinks to go with it.

FOR THE DOGS

While we all love eating out in the summer months, sometimes after a long day you just want to hang out with your dog. Luckily, some of Asbury’s finest are dog-friendly too. Many of the restaurants listed above have sidewalk or outdoor dining where dogs are welcome to join.

There is one, however, that has a time set aside specifically for your canine companion:

Wonder Bar: This well-loved spot hosts a Yappy Hour, Friday through Monday on Wonder Bar’s Yappy Deck at 1213 Ocean Ave.. Humans must be 21 and over. Dogs must be good boys/girls. A $10 cover is donated to animal rescue groups.

Note: while most spots don’t mandate it, the only thing cooler than eating out with your dog is doing it responsibly. Always be sure to call ahead and ask before bringing your furry friends – sometimes even the most dog-friendly spots get too packed to make it safe for your pooch. Keep your dog on a leash and make sure to keep an eye on them at all times. If your dog isn’t friendly or comfortable with other dogs, small humans and large ones, it might be better to leave them home.

OTHER HOT SPOTS

While we’ve called out some of our favorites above, there are so many spots that are just as worthy of making this list. Check out some additional quick recommendations below:

Asbury Ale House brings you classic bar food, drinks and weekly bar pong games.

Barrio Costero for elevated coastal Mexican food paired with wine and cocktails.

Brando’s Citi Cucina featuring a modern take on Italian classics and movies.

Cardinal Provisions for when you need to do brunch.

Cascada is more than a club, offering up Mexican and Latin American fare by day.

Cross & Orange for its inspired take on American small plates and mains.

Cubacan Bar & Restaurant for Cuban food, wine and a rustic chic vibe.

Frank’s Deli offers the same, excellent diner menu it has had forever.

Jimmy’s Italian Restaurant once served Sir Paul McCartney its classic Italian fare.

Loteria for classic, tasty Mexican food in a casual setting.

MOGO Korean Fusion Tacos for its fun take on this handheld staple.

Moonstruck for when you’re feeling Mediterranean food with a side of live piano music.

Mutiny BBQ for unforgettable craft barbecue flavors.

Plaza Tapatia is the place to go for authentic Mexican food and half-off sangria.

Porta for its pizza, fire pits and bocce.

Reyla brings us Middle Eastern shareables.

Taka for its beautiful and delicious sushi menu.

Talula’s for one very important reason: pizza with homemade sourdough crust

TJ’s Pizza for a classic and delicious pizza pie.

The Speakeatery is the place to go for quirkily named sandwiches.

Toast for a hearty brunch or classic American lunch.

Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten offers German food, frequent music & a rooftop patio, plus an array of beer.

Kim Marie’s Eat n Drink Away is an American pub that offers comfort food in warm, cozy quarters with sidewalk seating. Dog friendly.

Belmonte’s Ristorante is a low-lit BYOB eatery serving traditional Italian fare amid warm bistro-style decor.

River Street Sweets for a fun and sweet time at their giant candy wall.

EAT UP

Summer is short, and many of these great restaurants have additional seating open while the weather is warm to accommodate the increased demand, so get out there and eat, fellow foodies.