Asbury Park is a hub of activity, but especially so in the summer. The so-called City by the Sea offers a wide variety of things to do on and off the beach, places to eat and drink, as well as boardwalk activities for beach-goers and amusement seekers both young and old.

On top of all that, it offers, perhaps more so than any other town at the shore, the opportunity to listen to live music. Madison Marquette, the retail developer for the Asbury Park Boardwalk, rolls out a special lineup of shows each summer. With everything fully back in gear, this year promises to be better than last.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT MUSIC SERIES

The Music Foundation Music Series is back at the First Avenue Greenspace in Asbury Park. Every Wednesday night, beginning June 29, the foundation will showcase music by local musicians in a free concert series.

Concert-goers are welcome to donate funds to help offer music camps to underserved local youth through Lakehouse Music Academy and other organizations.

According to the event’s website, “Past donations have also been able to: purchase and install a new sound booth for the Hip Hop Institute Recording Studio at the Boys and Girls Club in Asbury Park, launch the first Latino Experience Summer Camp with scholarships for continuing education, and provide scholarships to participate in the Asbury Park Music Foundation – Songwriters Camp with well-respected professional musicians.”

The series will feature nine concerts from June 29 to Aug. 31, taking place from 7 to 10 p.m. The incredible line up includes:

July 6: The Extensions, Yawn Mower

July 13: Des and the Swagmatics, Daughter Vision

July 20: Kuf Knotz & Christine Eloise, 8dayzstr8

Aug. 3: Dark City Strings, The Foes of Fern

Aug. 10: Alexander Simone & Whodat? Livecrew, Pamela Flores

Aug. 17: Sonic Blume, Dano

Aug. 24: The Shady Street Show Band, Alexis Keegan

Aug. 31: Sean Tobin & The Boardwalk Fire, Jackson Pines

Sponsors include Tito’s Vodka, Watermark, Asbury Park Food Collective, Lakehouse Music Academy, Lakeland Bank, The Stone Pony, Asbury Sunset, Ansell Law and Last Wave Brewing.

THURSDAY NIGHT JAMS SERIES

Asbury Jams is a new series presented by Wonder Bar and ElmThree Productions that will showcase national and local acts from all genres. The aim of this event, according to its homepage, is to “bring outstanding music for a low price and keep the crowd coming.” Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online through apboardwalk.com. Acts will include:

July 7: Sundub with Mister Ticklehands

July 14: 87 Nights with TBA

July 21: Garcia Peoples with Easy Honey

July 28: Adam Ezra Group with Mojohand

Aug. 4: Eggy with Funckshui

Aug. 11: Ron Artis & The Truth with Happy Landing & Hotel Fiction

Aug. 18: Freekbass & The Bump Assembly with P-Funk North

Aug. 25: Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers with Dry Reef

STONE PONY SUMMER STAGE

The heart of the Asbury Park music scene, The Stone Pony, is once again bringing back its Summer Stage concert series, featuring nationally recognized bands of all genres. The venue sets up a giant outdoor stage to host musical acts just steps away from the beach. Concert-goers who are 21 and older can purchase alcohol within the outdoor venue, and attendees of all ages can partake in food from Tony’s and Bubbakoo’s Burritos.

The shows for this summer are already selling out, so be sure to snag tickets early or risk missing your favorite bands as they swing through town. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at The Stone Pony box office.

You can get excited for the following musicians this summer:

June 30: The Black Crowes

July 1: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

July 2: Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

July 3: Flogging Molly & The Interrupters

July 4: Phil Lesh & Friends

July 6: Donavon Frankenreiter

July 8: Yacht Rock Revue

July 9: Remember Jones: SUMMER SLAY! 2022 feat Remember Jones, Quincy Mumford’s Lifted Laboratory, Tor Miller, Zoe Sparks & Levy Okun

July 13: Circle Jerks

July 15: An Evening with Umphrey’s McGee

July 16: Bouncing Souls

July 22: Super TransAm ’70’s Tribute

July 23: Emo Night Brooklyn

July 24: Jake Owen

July 29: Sad Summer Festival

July 30: Slightly Stoopid

Aug. 5: IRATION and ATMOSPHERE

Aug. 6: Counting Crows

Aug. 7: A Day to Remember

Aug. 13: Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness & Dashboard Confessional

Aug. 14: Rise Against with The Used

Aug. 17: Snail Mail with Momma and Hotline TNT

Aug. 19: Pinegrove

Aug. 20: Lany: Summer Forever Tour

Aug. 25: Interpol + Spoon

Aug. 26-27: Sum 41 and Simple Plan

Aug. 28: Lauv: All 4 Nothing

MORE SUMMER FUN

While music may be the main attraction in the evenings, the Asbury Park boardwalk has fun for the whole family. If you’re looking for something to do this summer, be sure to check out some of the following events.

Bonfire nights

Offered throughout the summer and into September, a bonfire on the beach is the perfect way to enjoy the cool New Jersey summer nights and relax with friends, family or even a date. Bonfires will be taking place on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. through August, rotating through Sunset Avenue, First Avenue, Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue beaches during July and then in August, Sunset Avenue, Fifth Avenue, Third Avenue, First Avenue and Fifth Avenue beaches, in that order.



Asbury Eighteen Mini-Golf

Grab a club and join the fun at Asbury’s mini-golf course on the boardwalk. The 18-hole course offers challenges for the seasoned mini-golfer and fun holes for golfers of all ages. Afterward, winners can hit up one of the many amazing ice cream spots along the boardwalk for a sweet treat to top off a perfect evening. Admission is $9 for children 15 and under and $11 for adults. The course is open from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. daily all summer.



Asbury Splash Park

When the ocean waves are too rough for your little one, or they just need to cool off, minus the sand, the Asbury Splash Park is the perfect place to beat the heat. The space features a fully fenced-in playground with whimsical fountains and a padded floor to make tumbles less treacherous for little knees. Admission is $14 for children 15 and under, $7 for adults, and $28 for a family pass for two children and two adults. The park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays all summer.



Silverball Museum

This Jersey Shore staple is a mecca for lovers of classic arcade games and pinball machines. The museum rotates 600 games through the floor so users can experience the full range of classic pinball and video games. Anyone visiting the museum can play, and the space is open to hosting parties as well. Admission ranges from $10 for a half hour of fun to $20 for an all-day pass, with the option of purchasing a $2.50 non-player pass for those who’d rather watch than join in the fun. The museum also offers a 20 percent discount for active members of the military and veterans, with ID. Hours are 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays; 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays.

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE

Summer is arguably the best time at the Jersey Shore, and Asbury Park is one of those towns that gives locals and visitors alike the opportunity to experience it all at once. Aside from all the amazing planned concerts, events and activities that happen throughout the summer, there is always something else to discover.

The next time you go visit Asbury Park, take the time to grab a cup of coffee and stroll through the shops — check out Salvage Angel by the Sea for architectural gems or Foolish Ginger, Rebel Supply Co. and Backward Glances for funky duds and accessories. Stop in Lola’s European Cafe at night to catch a local concert or Asbury Lanes to bowl while listening to a live band. Appreciate the 1920s magnificence of Convention Hall and the many other Art Deco buildings around town. None of this is to even mention the food and drink scene, which has exploded in recent years.

Whether you’re visiting, new in the area, or have been here your whole life, Asbury Park is a town to be savored this summer – so dive in.