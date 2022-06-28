WALL TOWNSHIP — Members of The New Jersey Antique Radio Club [NJARC] participated in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise on June 25 to 26 at InfoAge Science and History Museums, the former Camp Evans U.S. Army base.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during the Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio.

All amateur radio operators across the United States and Canada are welcomed to participate in the field day which is held annually in June.

“They gather their equipment together and they go out into the field to practice and demonstrate emergency communication preparedness,” said Ted Kopp, who has been a member of the NJARC for two years.

The ham radio preparedness exercises are performed to test the equipment which can be used in the event of a natural disaster or if a certain geographical location suffers a catastrophic communications failure.

“Amateur radio operators located from all over the local area can phone in very quickly and set up not only radio communications, but digital links that tie into emergency services that can reach local fire and police,” said Mr. Kopp, adding, “It’s a really nice resource to have in reserve.”

