BRIELLE — The Brielle Public Library has many exciting events coming up over the next few weeks, including two book signings this week, one this evening, June 23 and one Saturday, June 25. The first will feature the launch of a book of poems titled “Souls Tilled Like Soil” by local author Joanne Zarillo Cherefko.

Mrs. Cherefko, poet and author of three collected works, will be celebrating the launch of her third book, “Souls Tilled Like Soil” at the Brielle Public Library on Thursday, June 23 at 4:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public and held outdoors, under a tent and will be catered by Tom Bailey’s Market in Spring Lake. Attendees are welcome to bring their own copy of the book or purchase one at the event for the author to sign.

“Souls Tilled Like Soil was inspired by the fear and anxiety that so many of us felt during the early months of the COVID pandemic, including the racial and political divisiveness that the country experienced during that time,” the author said via a media release shared with The Coast Star.

She continued, “The collection takes the reader on a journey from darkness to light through a series of sections titled: ‘Isolation’ which includes poems on the pandemic; ‘Fear’ which includes poems on feelings about the divisiveness; ‘Visions’ which includes introspective poems; ‘Solace’ which takes the reader through a series of nature poems; and ‘Redemption’ featuring love poems.”

