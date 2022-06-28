BRICK — The Ocean County Trap-Neuter-Return committee held their monthly meeting at the Brick Municipal building on June 22, focusing on the seasonal cat influx in the streets.

The Brick TNR Committee devotes their time to manage feral cat colonies in the community. The members of the group and their volunteers do this by spaying, neutering, ear-tipping and vaccinating the cats, and then returning them to their colonies.

At their meeting they announced to the public that feral cats will be reproducing more often during this season and that the public should keep a watchful eye. A public commenter then added to this that her husband had found a pregnant cat in their driveway that week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doreen Gesslein, a member of the committee says there is a need for volunteers to assist in capturing the cats before they are delivered to the East Coast Veterinary hospital for sterilization and care. She has offered training to the public in the past, but has ultimately been handling this aspect of TNR herself.

Member Marcus Perry of A-Academy, also informs the committee that there are about 20 calls about cats a month and this month he expects more because it is “kitten season.”

TNR continues to be tasked with “getting the word out” according to chairman John Talty, Jr. Volunteers have passed out over 200 business cards at the town’s annual Green Fair at the Bob Anstett Cultural Arts Center and posted flyers in several local shops. It is not only necessary to the committee that people continue to volunteer, but that people in the county are not hesitant to speak up if there is a growing cat community in their neighborhood.

John says he appreciates the help the committee has received so far though and believes the support will grow. He also announces that TNR has established 41 registered cat colonies, a notion that their tax-funded ordinance has been a success.

For some literature or to report information about an unregistered cat-colony call TNR’s member Doreen Gesslein at (732) 674-8670 or email TNR’s Incorporation Animal Birth Control, Inc. at AnimalBirthControlNJ@gmail.com

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.