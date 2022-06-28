BRIELLE – Summer in Brielle means time spent on the water, but as Boy Scout Troop 63 learned this spring, safety is critical to making sure everyone has a good time. The scouts took a full day course at the New Jersey State Police Point Pleasant Marine Station that included instruction on boat and water safety and a test at the end to obtain their New Jersey State Police Maritime Division boater safety certificate.

The course was taught by Captain Harry Vliet of Brick, New Jersey. The Brielle Boy Scouts who completed the course include: Liam Curran, Henry Hendricks, Josh Jones, Charlie Kauffman and Cole Kauffman.

“The Boy Scout motto is to be prepared, and so our boys are focused on working towards badges that help them achieve that,” said Rich Curran, a scoutmaster for Troop 63. “Living as close as we do to the water, it’s important for the boys to work on badges for swimming, life saving, first aid, CPR and boating safety.”

Mr. Curran mentioned that during the safety course, the boys learned more about New Jersey’s rules for boaters, safe boating practices and general awareness of some of the issues that can come up on the water and how to handle them. The certification that the boys received after passing the test at the end is available to anyone in the state of New Jersey who is 13 years of age or older, and it does not expire.

