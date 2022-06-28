POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Council authorized engineering services for the Riviera Parkway Water Tank Rehabilitation Project and to for the solicitation of bids.

The borough had received complaints from residents on the look of the water tower and are putting the project out to bid this summer.

Councilman Joe Furmato said, “This consists of draining the water, cleaning the whole inside of the tank and repainting the outside.”

The council hopes that the project can be in the works soon, according to Councilman Furmato.

