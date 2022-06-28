BRIELLE – The Brielle Borough Council met in-person Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The meeting was attended by several members of the public. Members of the Spring Lake Boy Scout Troop were also in attendance, as part of learning about local government to earn their citizenship badges.

The council unanimously passed several brief consent agenda items before moving into committee reports.

The council’s consent agenda – items which can be passed by vote on first reading – included approval of the renewal of a liquor license for The River House and of an application for a block party on July 9 filed by residents of Leslie Avenue.

Additionally, the Manasquan River Golf Club’s request to hold a fireworks display on September 17, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. to celebrate its 100th Anniversary was approved.

IN-PERSON MEETINGS RETURN

Monday’s meeting marked the first time the Brielle Borough council has met in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first virtual meeting was held on April 13, 2020 via the GoToMeeting virtual meeting platform. Virtual meetings, for the most part, ran smoothly and were attended by members of the public.

