FREEHOLD — A recount has been requested in the very narrow Republican primary race for Manasquan Borough Council.

Tracee Johnson, chief clerk for the Monmouth County Board of Elections, confirmed to The Coast Star on Monday that the board had been served on Friday, June 24, by Councilman Richard Read, a GOP candidate, with a request for a recount.

In the June 7 GOP primary, Mr. Read had been edged out by a mere two votes.

Ms. Johnson said the county Board of Election Commissioners must set up a date to conduct a hand recount of the provisional and mail-in ballots, and run a tape of the voting machines to verify the results, which are then submitted to a judge. No recount date has been set yet, she said Monday.

Typically, Ms. Johnson noted, a recount may take place a week or two after such a request, but it depends on the availability of the Election Board members, which may be affected by the July 4th holiday or vacations.

The June 7 Republican primary in Manasquan pitted four candidates for the two available seats on the borough council.

Incumbent GOP Councilman Gregg Olivera was the top vote-getter, receiving 405 votes. Challenger Bruce D. Bresnahan received 395 votes, also garnering a spot on the November ballot, according to the primary results certified last week by municipal Clerk Barbara Ilaria.

Mr. Bresnahan barely edged out incumbent Councilman Read, who received only two fewer votes, 393. Trailing was challenger Patricia Connolly, with 304 votes.

No Democrats filed to run in the primary.

