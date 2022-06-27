MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Tourism Commission invites everyone to the borough’s Fourth of July weekend celebration on Saturday, July 2. The rain date is Sunday, July 3.

The festivities begin with the annual patriotic bicycle-decorating contest to take place at the Second Avenue Little League area starting at 5:15 p.m. The contest is sponsored by the Manasquan Recreation Department and the Manasquan Tourism Commission, with prizes and trophies donated by the Manasquan Beach Improvement Association in four age categories: 4 and under, 5 and 6, 7 and 8, and 9 through 12.

“We will have a parade immediately following the contest,” with fire trucks, EMS rigs and historic cars, Jamie Biesiada, commission member, said.

The bike parade, to start around 6:30 p.m., will go down First Avenue to Whiting Beach. Paradegoers and participants can then proceed down the beach walk to Main Beach, where a concert by Billy Lawlor will follow. At dusk, the fireworks will fill the night sky.

