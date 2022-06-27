WALL TOWNSHIP — Starting Monday, Veterans living in Wall Township will get access to a discount card with benefits from 25 local businesses.

To get their card, veterans can call the Wall Youth Center & Community Services at 732-681-1375 or show up for the next Veterans Coffee Breakfast on July 14th at 10:00 AM in the Wall Municipal Complex.

The benefits included on the card will last indefinitely. According to the Wall Youth Center & Community Services, they will actively look for more businesses to offer veteran discounts.

Businesses interested in providing discounts to veterans are encouraged to reach out to Wall Youth Center & Community Services as well.

What veterans get with the discount card:

Attillios of Wall, located at 1825 Highway 35 South: 20 percent off

Chocolate Carousel, located at 2510 Belmar Blvd: 10 percent off

Valente’s Deli, located at 2100 Belmar Blvd: 10 percent off

Jersey Mikes, located at 2627 Rt. 70 Manasquan: 20 percent off

Rosa’s Kitchen located at 5015 Highway 34: 20 percent off

Manhattan Bagel, located at 1933 Highway 35: 20 percent off

Coal House, located at 2100 Highway 35 Sea Girt Square: 15 percent off

Wall IHOP, located off Highway 35: 20 percent off

Local Urban Kitchen, located at 1985 Highway 34: 20 percent off.

Cinnaholic, located at 2100 Highway 35 Unit 12: 10 percent off

Pet Supplies Plus, located at 1825 Highway 35, next to Target: free animal self-wash once per week.

Foodtown of Sea Girt, located at the Sea Girt Shopping Mall 2204 Highway 35: 5 percent off every Thursday.

Pasquales Pizzeria, located at 2601 E. Hurley Pond Rd., In front of the High School: 10 percent off.

Harpoon Willy’s, located at 2655 River Road – Manasquan: 20 percent off the entire bill for Veteran and their Spouse.

Andy’s Pizza, located at 2176 State Rt 35: 15 percent off

Dunkin’, located on 1732 Highway 35, Wall [Next to Five Guys]: 15 percent off.

Corner Bagelry, located at 2175 Highway 35, Sea Girt: 10 percent off.

Recovery Zone, located 1818 Highway 35, Wall: 25 percent off.

OMG Yogurt, located at 2153 Highway 35, Sea Girt: 10 percent off.

Fins, located at Sea Girt, Bradley Beach and Pt. Pleasant: 10 percent off at all locations.

Mattress Firm, located at 1913 Highway 35, Wall: 20 percent off on select mattresses [excludes Stearns & Foster, Sealey, Tempurpedic].

The Joint Chiropractic, located at 1933 Highway 35: Exclusive Military Pricing [thejoint.com/ military] $19 Consultation, Exam & Adjustment.

Hinck’s Turkey Farm, located at 1414 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan: 10 percent off.

Bills Work & Outdoors, located at 2369 Highway 34, Manasquan: 10% off

