Clements J. Boyers Jr, age 82, born July 12, 1939 of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, formerly of Lavallette, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Susan R. Boyers. He is survived by his devoted daughters with their spouses, Sheila and Michael Valenti; Diane and Christopher Conahan