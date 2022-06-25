BELMAR — After two cancelations for inclement weather, the sun finally shone on A Day of Baseball in Belmar Saturday, enabling the dedication a bronze plaque to the Negro League players who played in in the borough during the 1940s, followed by a vintage ball game between The Monmouth Furnace and The Hoboken Nine.

The game was played according the 1864 rules of baseball and The Monmouth Furnace won, 12-8.

In addition, two dugouts were named for Josh Gibson and Martin Dihigo, two Negro League baseball stars who played in Belmar.

“I never realized this field had this much history,” said Mayor Mark Walsifer. “When the Historical Society researched it, I said we have to make this part of our 150th year [anniversary celebration.]”

Aug. 31 will mark the official 150th anniversary of Belmar’s founding.

“It’s nice to see all the people come out, we have a great town,” the mayor said.

