BELMAR— St. Rose High school has announced the appointment of a new principal, Robert Doherty.

Mr. Doherty previously attended St. Rose Grammar School in 2001, and is an alumnus of St. Rose High School, Class of 2005.

“[Mr. Doherty] joins the St. Rose family with a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion for Catholic education and exhibits a mission-driven enthusiasm as we envision a closer collaboration and partnership with both our high school and grammar school,” a St. Rose announcement read. “He looks forward to joining our community!”

He is following in the footsteps of Timothy O’Halloran, who served as interim principal over the last year.

Mr. Doherty lives in Red Bank with his wife Michele and their one-year-old son William.

