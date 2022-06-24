MAANSQUAN — In the June 7 Republican primary, a challenger and an incumbent have won places on the November election ballot to run for the two available seats on the borough council. Another incumbent missed by just two votes.

Incumbent GOP Councilman Gregg Olivera was the top vote-getter, receiving 405 votes. Challenger Bruce D. Bresnahan received 395 votes, also garnering a spot on the ballot.

Bresnahan barely edged out incumbent Councilman Richard Read, who received 393 votes. Trailing was challenger Patricia Connolly, with 304 votes, according to the GOP primary results certified this week by municipal Clerk Barbara Ilaria.

Mr. Bresnahan and Ms. Connolly ran under column two on the Monmouth County Republican Organization slate, while Mr. Olivera and Mr. Read ran under column five on the Republicans for Manasquan slate.

No Democrats filed petitions to run in the primary.



Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.