BY SAMANTHA SKOLNICK

BAY HEAD — To wrap up the school year, the school board met Thursday night to present the unveiling of a new professional video to promote the Bay Head School District.

The video, created by Sarah Ulackey, shows students and teacher testimonials as well as what it is like to be in the classroom. Additionally, Bay Head alumni from the class of 2018 spoke about how their time at Bay Head shaped their future endeavors. Superintendent Corso premiered the “great” video in front of all in attendance followed by a loud applause.

Dr. Maria Wills-Quass was also presented flowers as a way to celebrate and honor her completion of her Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership at Monmouth University.

Superintendent Corso explained that the board recognized Wills-Quass for her “outstanding work in our school but also for achieving such great academic part of her career.”

