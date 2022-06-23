POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The work of local artists is being featured at the municipal building and in the Point Beach Library, in coordination with the Point Pleasant Beach Arts Committee.

Currently on display at the Municipal Building, 416 New Jersey Ave., until Aug. 30 are works by Point Beach resident Bob Como, as well as some items available for purchase.

Mr. Como, a local engineer turned artist, began to pursue his passion for art by painting with watercolors at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

However, Mr. Como told The Ocean Star that he has always had an interest in drawing and appreciates the opportunity to have his work displayed at the municipal building this summer.

“From not having really painted and kind of learning all this on my own, it wasn’t anticipated,” he said. “It’s rewarding. Now that I’ve retired and am looking for something to do, it’s nice to have that.”

Mr. Como specializes in watercolor and ink artwork with a focus on beach scenes, marine life and house renderings.

His first subject was a home portrait for his wife, which led to many requests for such portraits from friends and neighbors.

