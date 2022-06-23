POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A moment of silence was taken during Tuesday’s borough council meeting in honor of former Mayor Daniel Joseph Hennessy Jr., the municipality’s longest-serving mayor, who died on May 24 at the age of 80.

“For 20 years Mayor Hennessy sat in the center chair on our dais, giving his heart and soul to all he did,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra. “His tireless efforts and strong moral compass helped keep this place the safe, family-friendly community that we all know and love today.”

Mayor Hennessy served as councilman from 1977 to 1979. In 1979, he was elected mayor of Point Pleasant Beach, where he served his community from 1980 to 2000.

“I think as everybody up here on the dais knows, it is a huge commitment to serve even one year,” said Mayor Kanitra. “It’s a very personal job, trying to help the community.”

At that time he was in office, Mayor Hennessy was the longest-serving mayor in Ocean County, and in 1995 he was elected into the New Jersey Mayors Hall of Fame.

“It’s tremendous what he accomplished in 20 years,” said Mayor Kanitra. “He kept this town safe. He really focused a lot on the boardwalk, and I know there were a couple of problem businesses up there that he went after and he helped shut down.”

