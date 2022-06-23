MANASQUAN — The vacant ACME supermarket building at the borough’s “gateway” intersection of Main Street and Route 71 will be getting a new tenant – a CVS pharmacy that will include a large food-and-housewares section.

After a three-hour Zoom hearing on Tuesday, the planning board approved final site plans and several variances for the new drug store.

CVS’s Manasquan location will expand to 19,614 square feet when it moves from its existing location diagonally across Main Street into the building that previously housed the grocery store. The ACME closed in December 2020.

CVS will remodel the interior and exterior of the building and add a drive-through pharmacy window on the eastern side. The plan also calls for reconfiguring and repaving the parking lot and adding new signage and landscaping.

