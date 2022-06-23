POINT PLEASANT BEACH — An ordinance amending the borough’s smoking prohibitions to include Ocean Avenue and certain private parking lots was unanimously introduced by the mayor and council on Tuesday.

Ordinance 2022-15 regulates the areas where smoking is permitted to promote and protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors.

“It’s important to know that Jenkinson’s is on board and asked for this,” said Mayor Kanitra.

The no-smoking policy includes Arnold Avenue from the easterly edge of Baltimore Avenue to the easterly end of Arnold Avenue, the oceanfront beaches, the inlet, the boardwalk, all public property, including all sidewalks and street ends, east of the westerly edge of Ocean Avenue, including all of Ocean Avenue and its sidewalks, Parkway, including all sidewalks from Boston Avenue to the easterly end of Parkway, the grounds of the municipality’s public schools; G. Harold Antrim Elementary School and Point Pleasant Beach High School and the parking lots, including all privately owned parking lots.

The ordinance defines private parking lots as lots servicing the public facilities where the owner chooses to ban smoking or where smoking in the private parking lot results in migration, seepage, or re-circulation of smoke to an indoor public place or a workplace at which smoking is prohibited.

The municipality also bans smoking in the buildings and grounds of borough hall, the water department and the public works building, Pleasure Park, the Newark Avenue playground, the band shell area, the little league fields and the gazebo on Arnold Avenue.

