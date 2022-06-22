SPRING LAKE — The mayor and council warned residents of and expressed concern over recent car thefts that have swept across the borough and most of the state during last Tuesday’s council meeting.

According to Mayor Jennifer Naughton, who spoke with Spring Lake Chief of Police Edward Kerr, said there have been five car thefts in Spring Lake just this year, along with a number of unsuccessful attempts.

“We have had a lot of other attempts, and our police officers have been able to chase them off,” the mayor said. “Please do not confront them… there’s no real advantage to doing that, our only course is to reduce it by raising awareness.”

Mayor Naughton added that in every successful theft this year so far, the vehicles were unlocked and the key fobs were inside. She says that making sure your vehicle is locked and the keys aren’t in it is the best way to present theft.

“It’s really just common sense,” she said. “Not leaving your windows open and not leaving any valuables in your car.”

