SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS- The Borough council passed ordinances No. 2022-06 through No.2022-15 which were all introduced together as one regarding revisions to the old ordinances that are outdated to address current issues in land use.

A particular focus is rezoning certain areas of town along Route 71. Currently, most of Route 71 and Spring Lake Heights are in some type of commercial zone, despite it containing residences.

Another issue being faced with properties is that lenders may have concerns with the current zoning. For example, in the event that a house has a fire in it, as they exist now, you can not rebuild the house there. The new zoning changes, if implemented, would allow for the house to be built back if it is labeled a mixed use facility.

Borough Attorney, Dennis Collins, explained that there can still be changes made in the introduction stage of these zoning regulations, “This is not just a signed, sealed and delivered type of thing. We’re looking for input. Anything anybody has or wants to contribute will be greatly appreciated.” More information regarding the zoning ordinances will be available at the public hearing date on August 15.”

The next council meeting will take place on Monday, July 18 at town hall on 555 Brighton Ave.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

