WALL TOWNSHIP — The site of the former Peddler’s Village shopping center has been acquired by AvalonBay Communities Inc. which is proposing to build a 550-unit multi-family housing community there.



Following a June 8 meeting when Wall Township officials rejected the housing plan, lawyers for AvalonBay issued a legal notice citing the rejection as failure to comply with a court-approved affordable-housing agreement.

The legal action, filed on June 15, notes that the Peddler’s Village property is included as an inclusionary site in the amended agreement with Fair Share Housing, which was approved in a court via order dated July 21, 2020.

In addition to the inclusionary 550-unit multi-family community, AvalonBay’s concept plan also calls for associated site improvements and tenant amenities.

In May, AvalonBay Communities entered into a contract of sale for the property of Peddler’s Village, located on 1407 Atlantic Ave. off the Manasquan Circle, with the former owner John P. Shibles of Sea Girt.

Township officials were first made aware of the purchase on May 17, when AvalonBay Communities notified the township of its contractual interest in the property and presented a new concept plan for its redevelopment.

AvalonBay Communities then presented a design plan to township staff during a meeting on June 8, when Wall Township rejected the proposal, leading to the recent notice filed by attorneys John P. Inglesino and Derek W. Orth of the firm Inglesino, Webster, Wyciskala & Taylor. The law firm declined to comment this week. Mr. Bertrand did not respond to inquiries from The Coast Star for comment.

The property comprises approximately 21.79 acres and is currently located within the township’s Highway Business [HB-200] zoning district at the southwest quadrant of the Atlantic Avenue and Route 35 intersection.

