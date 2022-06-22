SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS— Spring Lake Heights Recreation and the Positive Earth Drivers Club hosted the 22nd Father’s Day British Car Show on Sunday, June 19, at the Joseph E. Robertson Park on Allaire Road.

“We’re happy to be back again in Spring Lake Heights to celebrate Father’s Day and our love of classic British cars,” said Ken Kyle, President of PEDC.

The free event opens the driving season for the PEDC and each year brings out dads and their families to see an interesting array of cars, such as Jaguars, Triumphs, Austin Healeys, Morgans and MG roadsters.

According to Patricia Wignall, a member of the PEDC, this year’s show included 50 cars, more than any year prior. In addition, she believes attendance was at an all-time high, with roughly 200 guests enjoying the classic British cars.

Currently, PEDC has around 250 members, the most in the clubs’ history, which was founded in 1989 with a mission to restore, preserve, maintain, and otherwise enjoy vintage British automobiles. Members of the club get access to a network of collectors and experts on British cars, an ideal group to be in for someone with a passion for them.

