SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — At the Spring Lake Heights Council meeting on Monday night, there were two presentations of proclamations by Councilwoman Sara King, since Mayor Christopher M. Campion Jr. was not in attendance.

The first was to Independent Fire Co. No. 1, including members Casey Willms, Michael Maccanico and Christopher Willms, thanking them for their 25 years of service as volunteer firemen.

It stated, “Whereas there is no greater gift to a community than a generous share of one’s lifetime, volunteer firefighters give not only their time, but have placed themselves in harm’s way each time they answer a call to duty. And whereas volunteer firefighters dedicate themselves to the safety of life and property from the devastating effects of fire and emergency events.”

Councilwoman King added on to the statement, saying, “These gentlemen and women that serve voluntarily in the fire company and first aid really take a lot of time out of their lives and we totally appreciate all the time and effort and everything that they do in serving the community. So thank you again very much.”

The second proclamation was to declare July 9, 2022 to be Fairway Mews Fun Day, commemorating 50 years of community in Spring Lake Heights.

It stated, “On July 9, 2022, through games of skill, friendly competition, delicious barbecued foods, and an ice cream social, the residents and friends of Fairway Mews will celebrate 50 years of being part of the Spring Lake Heights Community with Fairway Mews Fun Day.”

