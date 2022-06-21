BRADLEY BEACH — Movies will return to Bradley Beach’s Main Street this summer, ahead of schedule, with the opening of The Bradley, formerly The Showroom, on July 1 as a summer pop-up theater.

The first flick to appear on the movie house’s screens, which will be open from Thursday to Sunday, is “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

All movie showings will be $6 and will feature the options of popcorn, candy, fountain soda, beer, cider, wine and hard seltzer.

The film offerings will be updated each week in advance on The Bradley pop up section of the site at www.cinemalab.com.

The full details of the times of showings will be updated on the site next week.

“I feel very good about it, I think it’s a great addition both economically and culturally,” said Mayor Larry Fox, adding that the theater has obtained its liquor license.

The theater, at 110 Main St., is currently completing its design concepts and continuing its fundraising for its official opening set for Summer 2023.

“Over the past several weeks, studios have had record breaking success with recent openings such as “Top Gun” and “Jurassic World” and, while we look forward to officially opening next year, we didn’t want to keep the theater dark , while so many great summer films are upon us,” stated Luke Parker Bowles, CEO of Cinema Lab.

