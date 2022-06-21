BRICK TOWNSHIP — Stormwater runoff concerns at the site of the proposed Havens at Metedeconk housing complex in Breton Woods were aired during a Brick Planning Board hearing on the project Monday night.

The hearing is scheduled to resume on July 18.

The applicant, D.R. Horton America’s Builder, presented a revised plan that includes adjustments intended to address stormwater management requirements for the 32-acre housing development, which is to include 59 single family homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under questioning by planning board engineer, Brian Boccanfuso, Leanne Hoffman, the applicant’s engineer, said that infiltration levels taken from 12 soil samples are “suitable for resident housing developments.”

Questions about stormwater management and other issues remained, however, and board members agreed to continue the review at their next meeting on July 18.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.