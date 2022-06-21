LAVALLETTE — Borough Administrator Robert Brice has resigned to take another position, Mayor Walter LaCicero announced during the June 20 borough council meeting.

Mr. Brice, who was on vacation and not present at the meeting, told The Coast Star Tuesday that he had accepted another job offer, but will continue to serve as administrator until July 15, following the completion of his one-month’s notice period.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.