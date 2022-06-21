BRICK TOWNSHIP — Catherine Titus-Felix recently gave a presentation on the history of tea to the Brick Township Historical Society, prior to the group’s annual ceremonial meeting.

During her presentation, held at the Herbertsville Firehouse on June 12, Ms. Titus-Felix discussed the role of tea in society, as a marker for wealth and status.

Following the presentation, the historical society swore in two members to the positions of vice-president and trustee. Charles Lawton became the society’s vice-president and James Heine the society’s trustee.

Society President Ken O’Connor, presented a lifetime membership award to past president Edward Mangold of Whiting. Mr. Mangold said he will continue to be an integral part of the Brick Township Historical Society.

The society will next meet for the Civil War Encampment on Aug. 6 and 7, which will be open to the general public, as are all its meetings.

