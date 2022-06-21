BRICK TOWNSHIP — The eighth annual Brick Elks fundraiser to benefit homeless veterans through the James Hall Foundation was held Saturday, June 19, at the Elks lodge on Hooper Avenue.

According to participants, the outdoor event drew a turnout the size of last year’s fundraiser. It included hundreds of members from New Jersey’s motorcycle clubs and Elks Lodges to support the cause. Members wore jackets reading “we ride for charity,” and paid a $25 entry fee upon arrival, all proceeds going toward the foundation.

Speakers recounted Mr. Hall’s belief that “the words homeless and veterans should never be in the same sentence.” They included Brick Elk and Motorcycle Club Member Frank Scotto, a friend of Jim Hall who helped organize the foundation.

Banners highlighted the more than 100 sponsorships for the fundraiser. Brick Elk Phil Martin was awarded a plaque for his part in that accomplishment.

A special table at the event honored all of the prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Those interested in more information about the foundation and its work are asked to contact Frank Scotto, co-chair for the fundraiser, at (732) 239-8704 or Chris N. Russo at (732) 539-5738.

