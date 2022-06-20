POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough High School graduating class celebrated their graduation on Al Saner Field Thursday, June 16.

Kurt Karcich, Principal of Point Pleasant Borough High School said, “I am overwhelmingly impressed with the resilience and perseverance our seniors have demonstrated. We have graduates that will be exploring so many amazing opportunities and attending some of the greatest universities in the country. I am beyond proud of the Class of 2022!”

The graduating seniors were: Sophia Elizabeth Addice, Bella Justine Anselmo, Andri Gael Aparicio, Aaron John Argiropoulos, Ryan Aurin, Matthew Joseph Azzarano, Lauren Marie Barbutti, Pelle Lennon Becker, Galilea Bibian, Kevin Theodore Billy, Kalena Grace Bing, Thomas James Black, Owen Stanley Bros, Casey Dylan Brown, Anthony Louis Buffalino, Molly Elizabeth Burns, Keli Ryan Bycsek, Jazmin Caballero, Matthew James Caccavano, Sophia Elizabeth Calvin, Makayla Marie Campbell, Nicholas James Campbell, Thomas Anthony Cannella, Marlee Jo Card, Olivia Theresa Cardone, Christopher Carrillo Campos, Kevin Chen, Alaina Mae Ciancia, Nicholas Daniel Claffey, Bridget Kate Cleveland, Emily Jayne Cochran, Aubrey Rae Collier, James Robert Cook, Patrick Andrew Corrigan, Joshua A. Cotta, Emile Marbella Cotton, Megan Elizabeth Craig, Sean Foley Danecker, Nicole Marie DeAngelo, Mitchell Alan Decker, Nicole Anne DeNoia, Robert Giancarlo DeSantis, Peter Robert DeVingo, Kyle Andrew DeWitte, Matthew Roger DeWitte, Chelsea Jade Distelcamp, Carl Anthony DiVona, Stephen Angelo DiVona, Erin Bridget Dowling, Hunter Charles Edwards-Dolci, Steven Ray Ehrhardt, Christopher El-Semrani, Sean Anthony Ennas, Jack Robert Estelle, Ashley Emad Falastin, Genevieve Jude Fara, Jackson Reeve Fattell, Alexis Nicole Fitzmaurice, Joseph Fix, James Torin Fritz, Hayden John Furlong, Victor Michael Galeros, Aubrey Gaudette, Emily Rose Gencarelli, Lorri Carmel Gillow, Brooke Elena Glynn, Alyson Grace Gmahle, Antonio Gonzalez Jr., Samantha Ann Greeley, Gabriella Veronica Greene, Robert Carl Gronau, Anthony Michael Guzman, Logan Joseph Hanrahan, Sophia Katherine Hansen, Trey Harpootlian, Sean Dennis Haugh, Lia Maeve Henderson, Daby Hernández Santiago, Devyn Renee Hidalgo-Freestone, Taylor Lynn Hill, Harold Hale Hiller IV, Aidan Thomas Huhn, Aidan David Hulse, Sarah Marie Hulse, Jay Matthew Hyman, Katelyn Jordan Hynes, Madelyn McCabe Jordan, Katie Noemi Jose, Madeline Kai Joule, Payton Shea Fu Kern, Madelyn Grace Killi, Heather Ann Kimak, Aidan Kirk, Matthew Ryan Koehler, Skyler Rae Kummer, Andrea Grace LaMorticella, Melanie Rose Larned, Charles William Latendorf, Emily Meghan LeBedz, Matthew John Lee, Sophia Rae Lepore, Jayden Tyler Levenoskie, Riley Andrew Lynch, Colton Lance MacGlashan, Maya Love Machado, Michael James Machnicki, Irie Marley Mackin, Matthew Paul Mammano, Erika Lyn Marinelli, Ramses Martinez Mondragon, Gianna Nicole Masi, Jackson Thomas May, Luka Donald Mayer, Marysa Lynn McCue, Delanie Margaret McElroy, Molly Marie McGovern, Mikayla Rose McGowan, Dermot Michael McLaughlin, Matthew Gerard Meccia, Michael Anthony Meccia, Evan Carl Melito, Thea Kathryn Grace Merritt, Kai E. Messeroll, Scott William Miller, Ethan Christopher Monahan, Anthony Michael Montefreddi, Bridget Elizabeth Morris, Logan Morris, Julia Sara Moslowitz, Isabella Marie Mould, Kiera Elizabeth Munyan, Frank Murphy, Connor Ryan Newsome, Daniel Nicolas, Samuel Nicolas, Kirra Brynn Norling, Christopher Luis Nunez, Daniel Nunez, Teagan O’Connor, Kashish Patel, Alex Ramirez Perez, Isabella Maria Peters, Makenzie Mae Pfeffer, Christopher Robert Poggio, Tyler James Wieland Preiser, Luna Princiotta, Stryder Shay Rabender, Ava Elizabeth Reynolds, Heather Elizabeth Roberts, Kenneth Robles, Sarah Nicole Romanchak Gabriella Reese Rossi, Madison Shay Rover, Regan Josephine Roworth, Jimena Elizabeth Ruiz, Vincent Joseph Rullo, Taryn Duffy Sabia, Caylee Janelle Sass, Nicholas Joseph Scelfo, Julia Lily Schleentz, Kathryne Elizabeth Schrader, Amy Margaret Scraggs, Kacey Erin Shea, Nicholas Patrick Shumard, Renee Catherine Solina, Hailey Alicia Sollas, Rebecca Leigh Stamm, Samuel Mark Stevenson, Lily Grace Strassheim, Kaylee Rose Thomas, Jeffrey Paul Thompson III, I’Mirah Monay Thrasher, Teagan Tori Thrunk, Isabel Lucille Tiroly, Aisha Yael Torralba Aguilar, Brian Douglas Trost, Dane Patrick Turnbach, Grace Kathleen Turnbach, Justin Paul Tuzzolino, Robert Valente, Olivia Valente, Charles Robert Vitale, Devin E. Warman-Morris, Alyssa Joy Watters, Noelle Christine Welch, Thomas Edward Welch lV, Mary Katherine West, Cora Jade Willbergh, Luke David Wilson, Carter J. Wolff, Noelle Marie Zavattieri, Jonah Meir Zoppel, Colin Brice Zulla, Olivia Mae Zulla and Julia Kathryn Zyry.

