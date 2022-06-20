Dorothy Ashmore Miller, age 90, left this earth on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. “Dottie,” was born on May 24, 1932 to Henry Warren Ashmore and his wife Lillian Yetman Ashmore, in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Dottie was preceded in death by her sister Lillian Ashmore and her brother Herbert Ashmore, and is survived by her