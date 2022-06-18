MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Beach Improvement Association held their annual meeting Saturday morning at the First Aid Squad Headquarters, where borough officials provided updates and answered questions regarding the beaches and more.

Among the panelists was Chris Tucker, head of Manasquan’s Office of Emergency Management [OEM.] Mr. Tucker cited the 10 year anniversary of SuperStorm Sandy, and spoke of what has changed in the borough in the last decade.

“2022 marks the 10 year anniversary since [SuperStorm] Sandy, it seems like a distant memory right? We’ve been through so much since then between COVID and rebuilding and everything,” Mr. Tucker said. “We’ve come a long way, the landscape of the beachfront has changed dramatically, it’s amazing to look back and see the difference… My message to everybody here is that we never get complacent, I know we have a lot of houses that are fortified… but we are always on the whim of Mother Nature.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tucker said that just because the borough has improved in the last ten years, doesn’t mean borough officials will be slowing down in making the Manasquan safer. Since Sandy, Manasquan has partnered with Monmouth County’s OEM to make county-wide evacuation plan, developed a new town-wide alert system, upgraded emergency response vehicles and more.

Another panel member was Chief Lifeguard Doug Anderson, who announced that 14 new rookie lifeguards have been hired this year, totaling 68. He added that all lifeguards are trained as first responders and are CPR certified.

“My biggest commitment is to make sure we have safety on the beach,” Chief Anderson said. “We don’t want any situations to get out of control.”

The other panelists included Chief of Police Mike Bauber, Councilman Rich Read, Borough Administrator Tom Flarity and of course Mayor Ed Donovan, who thanked the MBIA and the panelists for their efforts in improving the borough and its beaches.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.