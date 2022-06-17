WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township High School boys lacrosse team took to the Wall Municipal Sports Complex on June 10 for “Back the Blue Charity Lacrosse Game,” a charity match against the New Jersey State Police lacrosse team, benefiting a child with cancer.

Wall Lacrosse raised $3,000 through ticket sales and a 50/50 raffle for Olivia Martinez, the daughter of Sgt. Christain Martinez of the NJSP, who was recently diagnosed with B-Cell Lymphoma.

There was also a joint game between the JV team and the Wall youth Lacrosse program kids as a pre-game prior to the varsity game featured as the main event.

“What started out as a game to recognize the achievements and the character of the Wall Lacrosse team and an event to honor Law Enforcement turned into a fun-filled night that brought the best of the Wall Community out. We raised $3000 for Olivia, far exceeding our $500 goal. This night honored our student-athletes, our Law Enforcement Community but more importantly, raised money for a young girl who will no doubt beat cancer,” said Pat Hoarle, a New Jersey State Trooper and father of two at Wall High School.

Olivia is the daughter of one of Mr. Hoarle’s colleagues and close friends in the state troopers. The state troopers’ lacrosse team selected her as the fundraiser’s beneficiary.

Mr. Hoarle stated that the match started as a way to showcase the level of commitment from the boy’s lacrosse team, of which his son Michael plays as a faceoff specialist.

“As the season progressed, I was extremely impressed with the character of all the student-athletes on the team. Their commitment level, leadership skills, and the fine young men their parents raised them to be, impressed me. While watching some of the rivalry games, I compared the team to that of the same qualities as the New Jersey State Police value,” said Mr. Hoarle.

Wall Lacrosse decided they should play a charity game against the New Jersey State Police’s lacrosse team at the conclusion of the school year. The team asked each player to honor a current, former or fallen trooper/officer of the player’s choice.

Once the player chose a trooper or officer, they printed that name on the back of the player’s jersey and invited that officer and his or her family to the game. Furthermore, the player would play the game in their honor. Upon the game’s completion, each player presented their jersey to the trooper/officer they played for in a little ceremony at the midfield line.

During half-time, retired NJST Joe Lucas, received an appreciation plaque and was named an honorary captain for the Wall HS Team.

“It was a sign of absolute respect and honor. They conducted themselves as truly exceptional young men and the Wall Community and also Wall High School should be beyond proud of them. We all know the characteristics of respect, maturity, and empathy are all qualities that are learned from their parents, coaches, and in the school setting,” said Mr. Lucas.

