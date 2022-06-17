LAVALLETTE — Couples who have been married for 50 years or more gathered for a night celebrating their love at St. Pio of Pietrelcina on Sunday, June 12.

The 50th anniversary dinner celebration was established by Lavallette’s first lady, Joanne LaCicero. She wanted to do something to honor Lavallette residents who have been married for 50 or more years, as she believes strongly that the seniors of Lavallette are truly the cornerstone of the community.

Couples enjoyed a buffet provided by Lenny’s Restaurant,, and there was a DJ providing music, a gift raffle and champagne.

“We celebrate happiness and to be married for many years and have wonderful families and live in the town of Lavallette. How happy can you be?” said Councilwoman Anita Zalom.

The first such celebration was held in 2019 with 50 couples in attendance, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, the subsequent dinners were canceled. This year’s was officially the second that was held, and 48 couples signed up to attend.

They celebrated with dancing, a buffet dinner and reflections upon their 50-plus years of marriage with their significant other.

“My gosh, it’s amazing that they found 48 couples in a small town with a population under 2,000 that have been married over 50 years,” said Ms. Zalom.

The couple in attendance married the longest were named King and Queen. This year’s couple is Rich and June LoCastro, married 68 years, who sported crowns during the celebration for the honor.

“I was joking with them when I met them and was told that they must have got married when you were 5 years old,” said Ms. Zalom.

The night also featured all of the 48 couples renewing their vows from Pastor John Collins of Lavallette’s Faith Lutheran Church leading the ceremony. The couples celebrated with a champagne toast.

“I’m so happy that we’re able to do this, and the mayor and council help them a little bit financially to set this up so that couples don’t have to pay a lot, and it’s beautiful,” said Ms. Zalom.

Mrs. LaCicero said that she hopes that this tradition will continue in town and that everyone can celebrate the senior members who make Lavallette the wonderful community it has always been.

