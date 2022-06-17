BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Garden Club has announced that it will host its 19th Annual Garden Tour and Tea at the Robert Anstett Cultural Arts Center on Herbertsville Road on Tuesday, July 12.

Seven houses will be opening their yards to the public for a tour of their gardens. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. visitors can enjoy a self-guided tour through the gardens, stopping for refreshments at the Cultural Center at any point throughout the event. Also provided with the refreshments will be a raffle, plant sale, and multiple vendors.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 at any of the following locations: Added Touch Florist, Berry Fresh Farms, Flower Bar, Purple Iris Flower Shop, and the Tiny Green House. Proceeds from the tickets and raffle will be going toward maintaining the plants at an intersection on Brick Boulevard, other beautification projects, crafting with the residents at the seniors’ nursing home, and to a $1,000 scholarship award that goes to two Brick high school seniors who are planning on studying horticulture or environmental science.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE PERKS TO EXPECT

Daniel LaPolla from the Garden Club also advises that there will be music at the event for visitors convenience. For any further information on the event you can reach the Brick Garden Club at http://www.brickgardenclub.com

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.