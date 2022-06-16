POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A Point Pleasant resident died in a one-vehicle accident that was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Scott Gallagher, 44, of Point Pleasant, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was driving a 2006 red Ford Explorer.

Point Beach police said the accident involved two locations, the McDonald’s restaurant at 520 Route 35 South and the Ocean Express Car Wash, 600 Route 88 in Point Pleasant.

No further details had been made available, as of Thursday, beyond a police statement that the incident remains under investigation.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene including the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, the Point Pleasant Police Department, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the Point Pleasant Fire Department and the Point Pleasant First Aid Squad and paramedics.

