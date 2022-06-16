POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Around 400 visitors came out to enjoy the sounds of local musicians at the first-ever Point Pleasant Beach Battle of the Bands on Saturday, June 11, on the corner of Arnold and Baltimore avenues.

Bands started setting up and preparing for the competition at around 5 p.m. on Point Pleasant Beach’s community stage, the Band Shell, overlooking Little Silver Lake and the boardwalk rides beyond it.

The guests who were just arriving at the time also saw and heard a procession of sizable speed boats blowing their horns down Arnold Ave. for The Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix parade.

Despite being overcast, the weather held up great for a successful night, raising around $3,000 for the Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Department and offering fans a chance to hear bands battle for first place at the inaugural competition.

Recreation committeeman and rock musician Chris Bozadis, who owns The Greek’s in Point Beach, thought the Band Shell would make a fine place to host a competition of local groups with judges.

The borough worked alongside The Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce and local rock station 97.5 WRAT to organize the festivities.

