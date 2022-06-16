BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Council approved the renewal of several liquor licenses on Tuesday, June 14.

Specifically, the licenses approved for renewal were PJ Sweeny’s, Wine Outlet, The Windward Tavern, The Arrowhead Inn, Vila Vittoria Restaurant, River Rock Sports Bar and Grill, Beacon 70, Spirits Unlimited, T.G.I Friday’s, Forbes Wine and Liquors, Lennapi Buy-Rite, The Wine Shoppe, Bricktown Liquors, The New Jersey Wine Gallery, Brick Liquors Inc., Buy-Rite of Brick, Wine World, Joe Canal’s Discount Liquors, The Brick Township Memorial Post 348 American Legion, The Knights of Columbus, The Brick Elks, The Metedeconk River Yacht Club, Riviera Beach Boat Club, The Shore Acres Yacht Club, Applebee’s, Bonefish Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings, Carraba’s Italian Grill, Houlihan’s, JSM at Brick, Mantoloking Road Alehouse, Outback Steakhouse, Red Robin, Tre/Rosalita’s, Tuscany, Urban Coalhouse, and Use to Be’s.

