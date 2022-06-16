BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council, at its Tuesday meeting, approved the resolution of the Mayor, encouraging the state Senate to raise the property tax reduction for veterans in New Jersey.

Throughout New Jersey the property tax deduction for U.S. veteran’s is $250 and similarly those 65 years of age and older qualify for the same amount.

In honor of Flag Day and “to provide the men and women who have served our nation in the armed forces with a greater level of property tax relief than the current $250,” says Mayor John G. Ducey, a resolution was drawn up.

During the public commentary portion of the meeting, patron Larry Reid commended the resolution for the proposed tax reduction increase by saying it is “deserving” and that he thanks “the mayor for talking to state legislatures to try and move this along, especially since this is the time to do it after Memorial Day and during Flag Day.”

Mayor Ducey later closed the meeting by recognizing the national holiday, Flag Day, and said it’s a special day to him because his son Jack has grown an interest in American history and the history of the flag. It has been a bonding experience for him and his son to appreciate the flag and its symbolism.

