AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Borough officials are looking into beefing up local ordinances to improve how construction sites are maintained throughout the borough during the construction process.

“There has been a lot of construction going on in the town, and the vast majority of the contractors try to do a good job and are fairly clean, but we certainly have had some outliers who are not maintaining their sites well at all,” said Mayor Ed Bonanno at Monday’s commissioners meeting.

“What we think we can do now is, we are permitted under the uniform construction code for residential sites to go beyond what the uniform construction code provides for commercial sites. Commercial sites you can only make sure they mow the grass, and basic maintenance. But we are going to look into, with input from the public, in developing a section of our code to prevent sites from leaving around materials, piles of dirt and things like that for extended periods of time.”

“We have had one or two sites in particular,” said Mayor Bonanno, “that have been notable in the poor way they have maintained the site.”

Commissioner Robert Mahon agreed with the mayor and said, “It is very disruptive to a neighborhood when ongoing construction is happening all the time.”

