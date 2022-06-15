LAKE COMO — An interlocal agreement for geese management for the boroughs of Lake Como and Spring Lake was passed at the Tuesday, June 14 mayor and council meeting.

“This is for Lake Como and Spring Lake to enter into an interlocal services agreement, which the geese chasing will provide the service to both boroughs,” said Councilman Peter Ventrice.

Borough Administrator Andrew Huisman said that he spoke with Bryan Dempsey, the borough administrator of Spring Lake, on how to address the geese problem at Lake Como and around the parks in the future.

“The Galaxy Geese Management is run by prior super intentendent, Michael Campbell, who has a trained dog, and did this prior for Belmar. It works out well for us, as well for Spring Lake.”

“What he will be doing for us is the Lake Como side of Lake Como, as well as Behrman Park. For Spring Lake he will be handling the Spring Lake side of [the] Lake Como as well as Rec Pond.”

Borough Administrator Huisman explained the purpose of having a geese management program and what it can do for the boroughs.

“What they do throughout the day is patrol the lake and let the trained dog off leash to basically harass the geese to go somewhere else.”

“With that being said, if there is a neighbor or resident in Lake Como that has a geese problem, with the person’s permission, Mr. Campbell and his dog will actually go into their yard and help keep them off their lawns as well.”

