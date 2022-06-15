WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Fair will be taking place starting Thursday, June 30, 2022, and ending on Sunday, July 3, 2022, and the Wall Township Police have released parking information ahead of the festivities.

Parking for the event will be at the Wall Township Pop Warner Football Fields, located off Bailey’s Corner Road, just north of the Municipal Complex, and includes handicapped spots.

On-street parking is permitted on Williamsburg, Colonial and Concord Drives. There is no parking allowed on Bailey’s Corner and Allaire Road.

Police Department personnel will be present to direct and assist with the flow of traffic, and upon completion of the fair, they will direct traffic from the North Parking Lot of the Pop Warner Complex north on Bailey’s Corner Road towards 18th Avenue.

The South Parking Lot of the Pop Warner field will be directed South on Bailey’s Corner Road. Police will direct traffic from the Municipal Complex East on Allaire Road.

Wall Township police also stated that portions of Allaire Road and Bailey’s Corner Road will be closed during this time to expedite traffic. Residents and motorists should make alternate plans during this time.

