BRADLEY BEACH — An ordinance prohibiting all types of motorized or powered bicycles on the beachfront promenade was introduced by the mayor and council at its June 14 meeting held in borough hall.

The ordinance is being put into effect in light of the recent rise in popularity of motorized and/or powered bicycles, according to the borough.

“Powered bicycles are prohibited at all times on the borough’s beachfront promenade for reasons of pedestrian safety,” states Ordinance 2022-06.

“This is just a cleanup. We always said that motorized vehicles weren’t allowed but with this electric bike thing you really can’t tell if it’s motorized or not so we wanted to be very clear that electric bikes are not allowed,” Mayor Larry Fox told The Coast Star.

The ordinance further states, “No person or persons shall ride bicycles, skates, roller blades, skateboards, scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and/or motor-assisted or powered bicycles, skates, roller blades, skateboards, scooters, or any other motor vehicles of any type on the promenade, or any of the public land located east of Ocean Avenue unless in an official capacity of the municipality.”

