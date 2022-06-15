AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Public comment of the Avon Commissioners meeting sparked differences of opinions on the new signage and bike lane down Sylvania Avenue.

Mr. Frank McGovern, a resident of Avon, expressed his concern at the public comment section of the meeting saying, “I am very disappointed with the bike lanes on Sylvania Avenue.”

“I raised the issue back then, anything we did that would make Sylvania Avenue look more like a highway, would have adverse effects on property value, myself included. I think we are all very concerned when we make turns, I do not understand the need. Avon is very lucky to have east, west lanes for bicycle access to the beach. I respectfully ask that you [the board of commissioners] reconsider and have it removed.”

“I just think it’s an accident waiting to happen. I really don’t like it, I’m concerned about my property value and the general appearance. I really think it should have been better communicated.”

The bike lane and signage down Sylvania Avenue from Route 71 to Ocean Avenue was made to help slow down traffic.

Mayor Ed Bonanno replied, “The intent was to slow down traffic, and we looked at all options.”

“We looked again at putting in a stop sign, and the county would not do that.”

