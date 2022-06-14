POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A planned June 18 pop-up party in the borough that had been criticized by Mayor Paul Kanitra has been called off, according to the organizers who had been promoting it on Instagram.

“There will be no Beach Party June 18 or 19! Anybody in attendance may be prosecuted,” states the Instagram post by user @percc30dick.

The announcement further states, “Anybody in attendance may be prosecuted & have to answer to the law. I take no responsibility in the event of any gathering, everybody stay home! This is a serious matter don’t take it lightly.”

In a reaction posted on his official Facebook page, Mayor Kanitra called the cancellation a “huge step in the right direction.”

However, he told The Ocean Star that borough officials are not relying on the sincerity of the announcement.

“While we believe we have significantly blunted momentum, we are still preparing accordingly for any scenario and will be ready to quickly and stiffly enforce any violations that occur as a result of this party.”

